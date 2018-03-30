Share:

KHYBER AGENCY:- Seven labourers sustained injuries as an explosive device planted in a government under-construction school exploded on Wednesday night in Akakhel, remote area of Tirah Valley in Tehsil Bara. Sources said that a high-intensity bomb planted by unidentified miscreants in the building of Govt Boys’ Primary School, Gul Miran Kalley, Akakhel went off with a big bang. Resultantly, seven workers busy in rebuilding activities were injured who were shifted to Maidan health centre for medical aid.–Ahmad Nabi

Building of the school was also damaged in the explosion, the sources told.

The security agencies personnel rushed to the site and collected evidences fro investigation, official sources said.

According to Agency Education Office, 154 schools, both male and female, have been demolished in Bara area so far, in which 90 were partially damaged while 64 were fully destroyed.

As many as 16 fully-destroyed schools have been rebuilt and 16 partially-damaged schools have been reconstructed by United Nation Development Programme. Construction work on 68 more schools of Bara is expected to be initiated soon with support of China Aid.

