ISLAMABAD - Waiving a copy of the Constitution, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday ruled out the possibility of a judicial NRO and said that only the course of the Constitution will prevail.

“Sitting on the bench, I am stating neither there is anything nor any such thing is happening and only the course of Constitution will prevail,” observed chief justice during the hearing of a case pertaining to deputations and absorptions in capital’s hospitals and the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The observations came when advocate Naeem Bukhari representing a party appeared before a three-judge bench and said in a lighter note that the judicial NRO has become the talk of the town.

He further stated that the criticism of the judiciary was intolerable for him.

The chief justice remarked that a day earlier, a TV channel criticised him that posters containing his pictures had surfaced in Karachi. “The critic, however, did not say that the banners were removed on my orders,” the chief justice said.

He observed that they will stand with the Constitution and it has to prevail adding each exercise will be done away with within the stipulated time.

An aggrieved complainant told the bench that a JIT should be formed to investigate corruption and misappropriations at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

The chief justice observed that the bench was intending to form a committee which could look into the matter of deputation, repatriation and absorption and submit a report in a week.

The courtroom turned into a place of hope for the aggrieved doctors of different provinces including Fata who were deputed in capital’s hospitals and absorbed but their future was put at stake due to the judgment of Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, wherein he had ordered for their repatriation.

The doctors in the instant case were deputed to different hospitals and some of them were absorbed under the wed-lock policy.

During the course of the hearing, another aggrieved person requested the court to form a committee which could probe him on merit and if the committee ousted him he will not utter the slogan ‘why am I ousted.’

An aggrieved person from Balochistan cried before the bench and said that his brother and grandfather were martyred by Taliban and he came on a deputation. He said that now he is being repatriated accusing him of being corrupt.

“You called yourself ‘Baba Rehmatay”, you are our Baba and I will explain my miseries to you as you are the only hope for me,” he said.

He said that officials of CADD were fraudulently gaining billions of rupees and requested him to look into the matter.

The chief justice responded, “Some are saying that I should not interfere in such matters and you are saying that I should look into these matters.”

Chief justice heard the aggrieved persons individually.

The top judge directed the CADD to release salaries to the doctors whose dues were stopped due to the judgment.

The top court adjourned the hearing till next Tuesday.