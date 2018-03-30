Share:

Los Angeles:- Emily Blunt felt nervous starring in a film with husband John Krasinski. The 35-year-old actress stars as Evelyn Abbott in the new horror ‘A Quiet Place’ alongside her husband - who she married in 2010 - and the film marks the first time the two have starred in a picture together. And although Blunt said they have always wanted to work together on a project, she admitted they were both nervous but said they brought their own ‘’secret language’’ with them. Blunt told ES Magazine: ‘’We’ve always wanted to work together and when this came along I realised the concept was so much bigger than, ‘They’re a married couple’.–CM