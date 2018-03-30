Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has removed its associate secretary former Olympian Khalid Bashir on disciplinary grounds.

The decision was taken by the PHF Executive Board at a meeting chaired by PHF president Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and was also attended by PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmad Senior, all provincial secretaries, PHF women's wing chairperson Khushbakht Shujat, vice-president M Saeed Khan, Army Sports Directorate & Technocrats director Brig Ghulam Jilani, Syed Musaddiq Hussain, Naveed Alam and Qasim Khan.

In his opening remarks, the PHF president warmly welcomed all the members of executive board. He also mentioned that the PHF management intends to make the existing system of scrutiny and elections as transparent as possible for betterment and uplift of the game.

Khokhar also explained the reasons for removing Khalid Bashir, for continuously violating the code of conduct of the PHF and issuing statements against the policies of the Federation. "Khalid’s removal was initiated on disciplinary grounds with a heavy heart. The honourable member of the executive board unanimously endorsed the decision of PHF," he said.

The PHF secretary deliberated on the agenda points and announced the holding of Interclub Championship at district level to be conducted by April 30 under respective provincial hockey associations.

It was also decided that a system has to be devised for a club to qualify for acquiring voting rights. Certain measures were discussed by the house for betterment of hockey at club level. Various other points were discussed at length for positive contribution by the members, which was duly appreciated by the PHF president. Having discussed all agenda points, the meeting concluded with a vote of thanks to the chair by PHF vice president M Saeed Khan.

Later talking to The Nation, PHF secretary Shahbaz Senior said various positive things were discussed in detail and it was decided in principle to provide equal and just opportunities to all the clubs, scrutiny process will be done highly transparent way, while elections of provincial association would be held in May and the federation election soon after the completion of provincial association elections.

The PHF secretary said right from the day one, he had requested all the seniors and juniors to come forward and help the federation. “I once again offer all the past greats to come with suggestions and plans, which will be implemented in true letter and spirit. The positive plans and suggestions can not only make our work for the promotion of hockey better but it can also help in regaining lost hockey glory,” Shahbaz concluded.