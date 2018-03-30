Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Saeed Ghani said on Thursday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was suffering from Zardari phobia.

Responding to a statement by Federal Minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq against PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Ghani said that whenever the National Accountability Bureau summons Rafiq and his brother on corruption charges, he starts rebuking the PPP. “Similar is the case with all PML-N ministers because they cannot answer questions about properties in London and Azizia Steel Mills,” he claimed.

Ghani said that when former premier Nawaz Sharif acquired properties in London, Maryam Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz were children and were not able to earn for themselves.

“Nawaz Sharif and his family cannot avoid the basic question that where the money came from for purchasing these properties,” he said.

In a separate statement, PPP Senator Ajiz Dhamra said that every corrupt politician was taking refuge in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He said that Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan were PTI’s opening batsmen and a ‘corrupt’ individual from Sindh Liaqat Jatoi occupies one down position in PTI eleven.