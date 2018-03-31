Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has sealed six restaurants located in different parts of the city for allegedly evading sales tax on services.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the enforcement officers conducted raids in areas of Gulberg and Johar Town and sealed six restaurants named Mozzarella 24 at Mahmood Qasuri Road in Gulberg while Chicken & More, Zakir Tikka, Barbeque Chef, 24 Wall Street and Burger Cottage in Johar Town.

The action took place under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Enforcement Zeeshan Nazir Khan and his team members comprising Assistant Commissioner Altaf Hussain, Enforcement Officer Saud Attique, and Ms Sobia Azmat.

Zeeshan Nazir made it clear that if food businesses do not comply with the PST on Services Act 2012, cases would be registered against the owners.

He said the fresh sealing operations have kicked off after the authorities found some discrepancies in the real time monitoring of the sales of RIMS-installed food eateries.

The additional commissioner has warned the owners of more than 400 RIMS-installed restaurants to ensure the system keep functioning without any interruption.