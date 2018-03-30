Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that Imran Khan is not capable of becoming a mayor what to say of his dreaming the prime ministerial office.

Khan should kill rats in Peshawar and Zardari clear Karachi of heaps of garbage, Khawaja Saad said while addressing a function here yesterday.

Criticising both PTI and PPP leaders, the minister said that Zardari had destroyed the PPP and Khan failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the current political tug of war, Khawaja Saad said that internal fighting will serve none but damage all. He said maximum efforts should be made to avoid the infighting. He said that a concerted effort was being made to malign the PML-N before the elections. He prayed for timely elections in the country. He said that every institution should work within its prescribed limits. He said this policy would benefit the country. He said, “We should all shun our differences and come to the election arena to contest on the basis of performance instead of racing for slinging mud on each other.” He said voters have no interest in the abuses of a leader. He said this culture should be discouraged and culture of civility in politics should be promoted.