LAHORE - Sara Mansoor and Sarah Mehboob set a showdown in the ladies singles final of the Sheheryar Malik National Grass Court Tennis Championship 2018 after winning their respective singles matches here at PLTA Bagh-e-Jinnah tennis courts Thursday.

In the first semifinal, Sara Mansoor defeated Mehwish Chishti by 6-1, 7-5 while Sarah Mehboob made short work of Noor Malik, daughter of former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik, by 6-1, 6-3 in the second semifinal.

The top notch and favourites Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan moved to the men’s doubles final after winning their match with ease and comfort. Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan beat Heera Ashiq and Abdul Rehman by 6-2, 6-3 in the first semifinal while M Abid and Usman Rafique beat spirited brothers Muzamil Murtaza and Mudasir Murtaza 3-6, 7-6, 10-8 in the in the second semifinal, which continued for almost 2 hours and was watched by a big audience.

In the quarter finals Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan beat Asad ullah and Barkatullah of KP 6-3, 6-2 while Heera Ashiq and Malik Abdul Rehman beat Ahmed Babar and Sid Siddique 6-3, 7-4. Muzmil Murtaza and Mudsir Murtaza beat Abdal Haider and Zahid Mujhaid 1-6, 7-6, 10-6 and Muhamad Abid and Usman Rafique beat Talha Waheed and Fayyaz Khan 6-3, 6-1.