LAHORE - A teacher at a government-run high school was arrested by police allegedly for raping a 10-year-old boy in Lahore’s Kahna neighbourhood on Thursday.

According to the station house officer, the arrest was made after the police registered a child rape case against the teacher on the complaint of the victim’s father. The suspect was named by police as Abdul Sattar Niazi, a teacher at Government High School Shahzada village and the resident of Chungi Amarsidhu.

The schoolteacher allegedly took the boy to nearby fields where he raped the victim.

An official said the headmaster of the school also suspended from service the accused teacher as police launch criminal investigation. The initial medical investigation also suggests the child was sexually assaulted by a man. The suspect was sent to the police lock-up. Further investigation was underway.

Teen found hand

A teenage girl was found hanged at a house in the South Cantonment police precincts on Thursday, police sources said.

The deceased was identified as Sumera. The body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a piece of cloth tied to her neck as police entered the room. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Police officer Bilal Zafar said apparently, it was a suicide case. The SP cantonment police division said they were investigating the death.

Wife dies, husband wounded as bus hits bike

A 50-yerar-old woman died while her husband wounded critically when a rashly driven bus bumped into a motorcycle in Shahdara, rescue workers said.

The deceased was identified as Safia Bibi. Her husband Hassan Muhammad was shifted to a hospital with serious wounds.

The couple riding on a motorcycle was coming to Lahore when a speedy bus smashed into their bike on the main road near Shahdara. As a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot. The bus driver managed to escape from the scene. The police impounded the bus and were investigating the incident.