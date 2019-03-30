Share:

LAHORE : Senior doctors from Sharif Medical City examined former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra on Friday.

Prescribing more clinical tests, the experts advised the PML-N Quaid to visit Sharif Medical City Saturday (today) for detailed examination.

Nawaz Sharif is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sharif Medical City, being run by his family.

PML-N Quaid was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail late Tuesday night after the Supreme Court granted him bail for six weeks on medical ground in the Al-Azizia reference.

He, however, cannot leave the country during the period. If extension is needed in case of persistence of any complication, Nawaz Sharif can file a fresh petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Last Thursday, board comprising professors of cardiology, medicine, nephrology and urology went through earlier reports and examined Nawaz Sharif.

Suggesting complete rest, the board advised PML-N Quaid to visit hospital again on Friday for detailed assessment. Nawaz Sharif, however, preferred to get medical advice from experts at his residence.