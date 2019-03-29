Share:

LAHORE -Date for submission of application forms for low-cost housing units in Lodhran and Renala Khurd has been extended to April 1 from March 31, 2019 under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, says Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur-Rasheed. The minister said that in view of the importance of the housing project, a large number of people had submitted their forms on Friday for Renala Khurd and Lodhran schemes, but a great number of people could not submit their forms. For the convenience of the public, provincial government has decided to extend the date for submission of the forms by April 1, 2019, he added. The minister said that families of police and army officials, who sacrificed their lives for security of the country, would be provided 20 houses free-of-cost each in Renala Khurd and Lodhran.