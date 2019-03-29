Share:

LAHORE-The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will support the Punjab government to set up improvement of the water supply system in Faisalabad city. The objective of the project is to upgrade the water supply system through renewal of the Original Jhal Khanuana Water Treatment Plant and rehabilitation of the water distribution network for the water supply service area in Faisalabad.

Chairing the meeting with JICA team, led by JICA Headquarters Senior Representative Yuki Aratsu here at Planning and Development Board Complex on Friday, P&D Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani said that water and sanitation is one of the key priorities of the government and the Project for Improvement of Water Treatment Plant & Water Distribution System in Faisalabad was a step in that direction.

“Financial and technical support of the Japanese government agency is welcomed as this will help improve the quality of life for the people of the area,” he added. At the end, Chairman P&D on the behalf of government gave away shield to the foreign delegation leader.

P&D Member Social Infrastructure (SI) Sector Dr Naveed Ahmad Chaudhary, Chief Physical Planning & Housing Haibat Ali Khan & other relevant officers of the government also attended the meeting.