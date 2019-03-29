Share:

PESHAWAR-Edwardes College Peshawar on Friday gave the ‘best sportsman of the year’ award to its emerging squash player Khushal Riaz Khan for his overall excellent performance at home and abroad.

An award distribution ceremony was held at Canterbury Hall of the college which was graced by BISE Peshawar chairman Bashir Khan Yousafzai as chief guest. Khushal, a first-year student of Edwardes College Peshawar, has represented Pakistan in different international squash tournaments in USA, UK, Canada, Japan, Qatar and Malaysia and won medals and trophies for the country.

Being a caption of Edwardes College Peshawar’s squash team, Khushal had been unbeatable in squash championships played either at inter-college or universities level in the country.