Share:

Islamabad - Owing to increase in water flows, with onset of summer, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project Friday attained its maximum generation capacity of 969 MW.

With all four generating units of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower project running on full load i.e. 242.25 MW each the generation from the project again reached to 969 MW, said Spokesman WAPDA here.

Giving the details of the project the spokesman said that Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project went into operation with commissioning of its first unit on April 13, 2018. All four units of the project were commissioned successfully in a phased manner by August 14, 2018, when the project generated electricity to its maximum capacity. However, generation from the project decreased with low water flows during winter. Since its commissioning in April 2018, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project has so far injected over 2.1 billion units (kWh) to the National Grid.

Neelum Jhelum is a state-of-the art hydropower project with 90% being underground under high mountain over burden. The project, constructed on River Neelum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has a dam at Nauseri, an underground waterway system consisting of 52-km long tunnels and an underground powerhouse at Chattar Kalas with four power generating units. The project provides about 4.6 billion units of electricity to the National Grid every year and significantly contributes to meet the electricity requirements of the country.