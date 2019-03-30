Share:

DI KHAN : Dera Ismail Khan police have arrested eight proclaimed offenders (POs) including two terrorists and 11 suspects during strike and search operation conducted in different parts of the district.

The police also seized illegal weapons during the operation conducted on prior intelligence reports.

The personnel of Police Elite Force, Bomb Disposal Squad, women police and civil intelligence agencies have participated in the operation.

The arrested terrorists have affiliations with the banned outfits, the police sources informed.

The arrested accused has been shifted to their concerned police stations for interrogation.

The operation was conducted on the directive of District Police Officer Salim Riaz in the city and rural parts of DI Khan .