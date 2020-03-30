Share:

PESHAWAR - Police have locked down sev­en streets in different parts of the provincial capital after suspected cases from these areas in the last many days.

As per the details shared by Peshawar Police, the locked down areas include Aba­seen Market, Yousafzai Mar­ket, Shinwari Market and a phase-2 street in Hayatabad Township while the city areas include Academy Town Pish­takhara, Shaheen Colony Na­wayKalay, and a residence in Faqirabad locality.

A total of 71 policemen have been deputed in the areas that have been locked down to en­sure that people stay home.

In addition, 106 policemen are guarding the quarantine centres set up in the city. A total of 53 policemen have been deployed at the quaran­tine centre set up in Govern­ment Postgraduate Institute Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Universi­ty at Dauranpur in Peshawar suburbs and as many person­nel guard another quarantine centre at Labour Colony in Nisribagh area.

According to the official sta­tistics, the areas locked down are home to a population of more than around 3000.

Six of the locked down are­as are located in the Cantt Cir­cle, four in the limits of a sin­gle police station, while one locked down area falls in the City Circle.

Meanwhile, sources in the police told this scribe the po­lice still lacks the protective equipment required amid the pandemic since the cops are the frontline force in the on­going COVID-19 epidemic as they not only have to guard quarantine centres but also to disperse crowding of people.

However, Capital City Po­lice Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur said that the police was trying to ensure the pro­vision of enough protective gear to the cops within the available resources.

“We have designed special suits for the cops deployed at quarantine centres and also trying to arrange enough pro­tective equipment for all cops including masks, gloves, sani­tizers, etc,” he added.