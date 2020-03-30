PESHAWAR - Police have locked down seven streets in different parts of the provincial capital after suspected cases from these areas in the last many days.
As per the details shared by Peshawar Police, the locked down areas include Abaseen Market, Yousafzai Market, Shinwari Market and a phase-2 street in Hayatabad Township while the city areas include Academy Town Pishtakhara, Shaheen Colony NawayKalay, and a residence in Faqirabad locality.
A total of 71 policemen have been deputed in the areas that have been locked down to ensure that people stay home.
In addition, 106 policemen are guarding the quarantine centres set up in the city. A total of 53 policemen have been deployed at the quarantine centre set up in Government Postgraduate Institute Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University at Dauranpur in Peshawar suburbs and as many personnel guard another quarantine centre at Labour Colony in Nisribagh area.
According to the official statistics, the areas locked down are home to a population of more than around 3000.
Six of the locked down areas are located in the Cantt Circle, four in the limits of a single police station, while one locked down area falls in the City Circle.
Meanwhile, sources in the police told this scribe the police still lacks the protective equipment required amid the pandemic since the cops are the frontline force in the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic as they not only have to guard quarantine centres but also to disperse crowding of people.
However, Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur said that the police was trying to ensure the provision of enough protective gear to the cops within the available resources.
“We have designed special suits for the cops deployed at quarantine centres and also trying to arrange enough protective equipment for all cops including masks, gloves, sanitizers, etc,” he added.