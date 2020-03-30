Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that fruit and vegetable markets are working as usual across the province. According to official sources here on Sunday, the minister said that there was no shortage of daily-use items including flour. He said that the government was taking solid steps to ensure availability of daily-use items to people. Nauman Langrial said that those trying to create artificial shortage of daily-use items were enemy of society, adding that strict action would be taken against such elements. He appealed to people to follow the safety measures against coronavirus, adding that the government was standing with the people in the tough times.