ATTOCK - General Officer Commanding (GoC) Major General MajidJehangir on Sunday reviewed the anti-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures taken by the health department and local administration in district Attock. On this occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Annan Qammar, District Police Officer Khalid Hamdani and officials of health department, local administration and army were present. During his visit, he checked the preparedness of the administration to meet any challenge in the wake of outbreak of COVID-19 in district Attock. He visited the COVID-19 control room established to monitor the situation in the district besides checking the facilities available at isolation wards established in District Headquarters Hospital. Major General MajidJehangir also attended a briefing at Deputy Commissioner Office. Deputy Commissioner Attock briefed the participants about current statistics, action taken, issues and future planning of district. Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. SohailEjazhighlighted the geographical sensitivity of the district and suggested authorities for activation of permanent transit posts for strict monitoring of commuters with vision to stop transmission of suspected or positive cases.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood urged for a database by profiling of health professionals, volunteers, 1122, paramedics etc. who can help in any emergency situation.

DrAsad Ismail, District Health Officer briefed the participants about track, trace and treat with online data submission.

While briefing about the meeting, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority DrSohailEjaztold newsmen that it was a civil-military coordination meeting to combat COVID-19 in the district.

Later, General MajidJehangir also visited Village Gharibwal of Tehsil PindiGheb in Attock district where first case of Coronavirus has been confirmed with a number of suspected patients in Attock district. He also attended briefing about measures from local administration there.