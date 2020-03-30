Share:

ISLAMABAD - With the precautionary measures against coronavirus, Hashoo Group has taken proactive actions to ensure safety, and in compliance with government directives, the Group has implemented the closure of hotels and has postponed all non-essential projects. Hashoo Group Hospitality Division CEO Haseeb Gardezi said that Hashoo Foundation has been mobilised to provide practical support for the most marginalized and at risk, during this COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown. It has distributed hand sanitizers, soaps, and face masks to vulnerable areas. Hashoo Foundation is also educating the masses on self-hygiene and certain measures. Along with this Hashoo Foundation through its women empowerment program “Hashoo Hunar” has trained women on stitching masks for our law enforcement agencies. He further told that several Hotel One properties are being used as official Quarantine Centers. He also said that the Group has decided that all its associates will be getting salaries as normal.