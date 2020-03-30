Share:

Islamabad - In wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic, and closure of universities all over the country, Higher Education Commission has allowed all public and private sector universities to commence online teaching. For this very purpose, HEC has issued policy guideline. According to which the Universities and Degree Awarding Intuitions (DAI’s) that have well-instituted and operational LMS, may commence online lectures now. Whereas, Universities that are not yet ready for online instructions, on account of different limitations (technological, technical or spatial) may plan, acquire, train, and equip themselves to be able to execute online teaching from June 01, 2020.HEC has established a Technical Support Committee (TSC) to extend all necessary support for the transition to online or hybrid mode of learning. Universities can approach the TSC at covid19tsc@hec.gov.pk for acquiring the LMS. HEC is also establishing a National Knowledge Bank (NKB) to provide online access to a range of academic materials, including curriculums, syllabuses, lists of textbooks, links to digital libraries, lesson plans, video lectures, PPTs, exam questions, quizzes, and assignments. Likewise, the National Academy for Higher Education (NAHE) has been tasked to arrange or recommend online tutorials on skills and competencies needed for good quality online education. HEC has instructed universities to ensure quality online teaching. HEC decision of online teaching is well appreciated by concerned corridors. The news of continuation of academic year brought a wave of jubilation amongst the students.