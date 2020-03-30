PESHAWAR - Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, through surveillance chip and drone camera, reviewed the police coronavirus related steps in different parts of the city and issued necessary instructions to the concerned quarters for making best use of the modern gadgets in professional obligations.
Through these newly introduced modern gadgetries, the IGP was shown the police steps adopted for safety and security of different quarantine centres in various parts of Peshawar mainly in Cantt and city areas, police presence on several duty points and situation of different markets and bazaars.
The police chief expressed satisfaction over the use of surveillance chip and drone camera and stressed the need for using latest modern technology in war and emergency situation. The IGP pointed out that the use of modern technology is not only to help in properly monitoring police performance but also to ensure timely steps for bringing further improvement in it.
The IGP informed that the use of surveillance chip and drone camera would be extended to other parts of the province very soon.
He reiterated his pledge that all available resources would be utilized for ensuring safety and security of the general public.
Ban on public transport in KP extended till April
The ban on public passengers transport has been extended till April 5 for safety measures of the masses following escalation in the cases of Coronavirus in the province.
According to a notification of Relief and Resettlement Department here Sunday, ban on inter district and intra districts passengers transport has been extended till April 5 to ensure social distancing of people in the wake of escalation of transmission of coronavirus in the province.