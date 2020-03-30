Share:

MULTAN - The district administration has succeeded to adopt exclusive and timely precautionary measures to contain Covid-19 pandemic feared hitting more parts of the country by launching effective awareness drive to achieve the objective.

Important measures have come up so far included establishing country’s largest quarantine area consisting of 2976 rooms at Labor Welfare Complex located in industrial area, a quarantine center at DHQ hospital, Sher Shah road, introducing tele-medicine portal to facilitate ordinary flu, cough and fever patients, roads cleaning arrangements through antiseptic solution by Waste Management Company daily basis, closing pigeon market to stop birds’ sale and purchase, imposing section 144 across the city, putting ban on every kind of congregations including marriage and walima ceremonies, setting up an isolation center at Recep Tayyip Erdogan hospital consisting of 50 beds etc.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, while paying visit to board of management of Industrial Estate here, appealed to the people to cooperate with district administration as ‘the whole world is facing corona virus pandemic that hitting them badly’. He urged the industrialists to submit donations in Punjab Chief Minister’s funds set up for assistance of corona affected people. On the occasion, Industrial Estate members extended heartfelt cooperation to the minister.

The minister informed further as Punjab government had introduced tele-medicine portal to people facing common flu, cough and fever. Telemedicine will be treating patients through telecommunication technology. Consultants of flu, fever and cough are available on the portal round the clock.

Managing Director Multan Waste Management Company Nasir Shehzad Dogar assured of getting alert and cooperating with district administration to the efforts made against Coronavirus.

Currently, local police have launched crackdown at pigeon market where dozens of citizens were gathered for sale and purchase of birds. Four people were held and booked under section 144 article of the Constitution on the spot.

Passengers landing at Multan International Airport are being screened through thermal scanner to contain virus threat by official paramedics. Airport Manager, Mubarik Shah told APP that passengers landing from international and domestic flights are being examined at their forehead to check their body temperature. If the temperature is above 98.4 C, the passenger is recommended to be examined by health department officials; he said adding that over a dozen staffers are performing duty in this connection. Dr Wasim Ramzi, a top official from local health department pays continual visits at airport to check arrangements for scanning, it is said.

Section 144 was imposed across the district with police holding constant patrolling in different parts of the city to avoid holding of gathering. Strict legal action is reported to have been taken against violators, according to police sources.

Services of a private firm are hired to dispose of waste material collected from different areas of the city. Constant flow of sewerage water is blocked at Industrial Estate where the country’s biggest quarantine center is getting operational.

Health screening of 1247 Iranian pilgrims is completed at Quarantine center where none of corona virus suspected patient is reported, said Chief executive officer (CEO) Health Dr Munawar Abbas. Only an old woman suffering from cholera is shifted to Nishtar hospital, he added.

A 100- member squad of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) is deputed to look into the drainage and cleanliness system devised at quarantine center. The MWMC MD Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that the company has purchased 300 safety kits and one shoes pair provided to each sanitary worker for performing the duty.

Secretary Specialized Health, Nabeel Awan along with Secretary Primary Health, Capt. (retd), Muhammad Usman have paid visit to the grand quarantine area last week. Commissioner Multan Division, Shanul Haq and Deputy Commissioner, Aamir Khattak had accompanied the visiting secretaries. Speaking at presser, provincial secretaries stated that pilgrims returning from Iran through Taftan would be made to stay at this quarantine.

They informed that out of total 15,000 pilgrims, 1,200 are belonged to South Punjab. They would be kept at Multan and Bahawlpur quarantines, they said and adding that only five suspected patients of coronavirus are admitted at Nishtar hospital.

A quarantined suspected patient namely Alamdar Hussain Chandia, resident of district Rajanpur, tehsil Jampur Member Peace Committee said that he had been staying here for last five days who was provided a satisfactory treatment. He is one of among 1250 pilgrimages brought to be examined and treated for the disease.

He offered gratitude to the district administration as the later handled them nicely to get sharp recovery from the virus. “I would ask people not to lend ear to rumors and avoid spreading panic to fight the battle effectively”, he added.