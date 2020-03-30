Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he would not tolerate any shortfall in terms of assistance to those who were dealing with the consequences of the pandemic.

He directed the Sindh Government and said that it was the government’s responsibility to ensure that not a single citizen went hungry.

He expressed these views in a meeting held at Bilawal House Karachi, regarding the mechanism of assistance to those who depended on daily wages.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Imtiaz Shaikh, Murtaza Sahab attended while Saeed Ghani and Harris Gazdar participated via video link.

On Sunday, in consultation with Sindh leadership, a detailed consultation was held on identifying deserving persons and plans to access them with targeted relief activities.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was informed by Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah about the performance of the government in this regard.

On the occasion, the PPP Chairman directed the Sindh Government to arrive at the house of every single deserving person and provided them with rations.

He also stressed the need of creating a system that would help the government, welfare organisations and philanthropists worked in a coordinated manner to maximize relief efforts.

In this regard, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed the Sindh government to immediately consult with the donors and officials of welfare agencies, to reach out to philanthropists for formulating a joint action plan.

The Chairman, in a message to philanthropists and officials of welfare agencies, said that the Sindh government had carved out a plan of action and that their help was needed to make it successful. He said that charity and welfare organizations could be more effective by working with the Sindh government.

Speaking on the occasion, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said, ‘I call on everyone to help thy neighbor. This is a time of global crisis and it requires us to unite in our humanity. We are stronger together and must lift everyone else with us.”

The PPP Chairman added that “we all had to be united to overcome and control this crisis.”

He told the cabinet members that the Sindh government should have a full plan in case of lockdown was prolonged.

He appealed to the public to fully comply with the lockdown, because only with the complete implementation of the lockdown govt could cope with the coronavirus epidemic.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the most important thing for him was to secure the lives of his people. He directed the Sindh government to carry out maximum screening of the suspected coronavirus patients in Sindh so that we could save more lives.

“Our doctors at corona emergency centers and hospitals are risking their lives to keep us safe. They deserve all the credit in the world.” He applauded doctors and other medical staffs for their fearless services.