







RAWALPINDI - Presiding Judge of Child Protection Court, Muhammad Akhtar Bahadur, has handed over 10 children to Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB), Rawalpindi. Rescue team for child protection took these children into custody last week from different areas of the city.

10 other children were also handed over to their parents who assured that they would not let their children beg again. The children were held into safe custody from the areas of Faizabad, Commercial Market, Saddar, Chohar Chowk, and Daewoo Bus Stand. Those who were given back to their parents belonged to Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Multan and Faisalabad. According to the CPWB district officer, there were excellent arrangements for residence, education and nutrition of the deprived children.