ORAKZAI/KHYBER - Fourteen militants were killed and another 17 sustained injuries as the security forces targeted their hideouts in Orakzai and Khyber agencies on Tuesday.

The forces targeted militant positions early in the morning at Mamozai, Janda Khel and Sama Bazaar areas in Orakzai, killing nine extremists and wounding 14 others. Three dens were destroyed in the action.

In Tirah Valley of Khyber Agency, the forces killed five rebels and injured four others. Separately, a man was killed when a mortar shell hit a house at Tirah. Two people sustained injuries in the incident. Reportedly, the house of a militant involved in the Parachinar bus attack, was torched.