ZHOB:- As many as 12 children including four of a family suffering from gastroenteritis in Sur Kachh area of Zhob district admitted to District Headquarters Civil Hospital here. Medical Superintendent (MS) of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Dr. Akhter Mandokhail said that the water-borne disease gastroenteritis broke out in Killi Sur Kachh North West of Zhob city. A dozen children affected of gastro were shifted to DHQ Hospital, where they were being treated. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Muzaffar Shah talking to media persons said that over a dozen children are being treated at Civil Hospital.–INP