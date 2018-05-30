Share:

LAHORE - Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Sheikhupura Ali Asghar Manda on Tuesday quit ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and decided to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to PTI Central Punjab President Abdul Aleem Khan, Ali Asghar Manda will make formal announcement to join PTI during his meeting with party Chairman Imran Khan on June 1.

Ali Asghar Manda has been a Member of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab, since 2008.

He was elected to the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab as a candidate of PML-N from Constituency PP-165 (Sheikhupura-IV) in 2008 general election by receiving 21,153 votes and defeated an independent candidate.

Manda was re-elected to the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab as an independent candidate from Constituency PP-165 (Sheikhupura-IV) in general election, 2013. He joined PML-N in May 2013.