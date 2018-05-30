Share:

MULTAN - The District Council approved on Monday amended surplus budget worth over Rs1.52 billion for the year 2018-19.

Chairman Abbas Bokhari said that development expenditures constituted 75 percent of the budget and non-development 25 percent. He said that the total income of the District Council was estimated at over Rs1.52 billion while total expenditures stood at Rs1.45 billion. “We expect a saving amount of Rs68.2 million by the end of the year,” he declared.

The budget document disclosed that besides existing over Rs401 million, the District Council expected over Rs683 million grants from the government and Rs438 million tax/fee revenue. The expected spending included Rs370 million for non-developmental expenditures, Rs526 million Annual Development Programme and Rs292 million Local Government Package.

The house also approved a number of other items tabled by the members during current session. The scheme included road construction, school boundary wall, dispensary and school construction, purchase of tractor trolley, water tank, financial aid for handicap persons and boundary wall of a graveyard. The council okayed auction of canteens, motorcycle stands, agricultural land, petrol pump and marriage club besides approving revision of the ratio of existing taxes and fee.

The budget session was chaired by convener Malik Zulfiqar Ali Dogar.