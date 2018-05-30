Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentary Board continued interviews from hundreds of candidates for 13 national assembly and 29 provincial assembly of Sindh general seats in nine districts of Hyderabad Division at Bilawal House on Tuesday.

Parliamentary Board meeting was chaired by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari and included the members President PPP Women Wing MNA Faryal Talpur, Sherry Rehman, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Murad Ali Shah, Manzoor Wassan, Waqar Mehdi, Ali Nawaz Shah, and Shagufta Jumani. Candidates from Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Matiari, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Dadu and Badin districts reached Bilawal House from noon to evening.

The Parliamentary Board conducted interviews for each national and provincial assembly separately.

