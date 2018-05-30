Share:

KARACHI - Another petition was moved to the Sindh High Court against PPP former lawmaker for allegedly holding Iqama of UAE.

Mumtaz Ali Chandio moved with a petition seeking disqualification of Ghaibi Nawab Sardar Khan Chandio, elected from District Qambar Shehzadkot in 2013.

The petition stated that Ghaibi Nawab Sardar Khan is holding an Iqama of UAE, but did not mention it to the election commission; therefore he should be disqualified for not declaring his Iqama. He pleaded the court to restrain him from contesting election and also declare him as disqualify for holding any public office.

The petitioner stated that it is tantamount to violation of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution read with Sections 99(I)(f) of the Representation of People Act 1976.

Earlier, two identifications were moved seeking disqualification of two PPP Ministers, Nasir Shah and Manzoor Wasan.

On Tuesday’s hearing, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar headed two-member bench directed the counsels of the petitioners to submit their arguments regarding maintainability of the petitions, till May 5.

A PTI leader from Sukkar, Mobeen Ahmed Jatoi moved to the court seeking disqualification of Manzoor Wasan for holding any public office and contesting election. The claimed in his petition that Manzoor Hussain Wasan is a shareholder in Dubai’s company, but did not mention it to the election commission, and pleaded to disqualify him for not declaring his Iqama.

Another identification petition was filed by Mir panal Talpur seeking the disqualification of Nasir Shah, the petitioner submitted that the representative of the PPP is holding “Iqama”, the applicant stated in his plea against Nasir Shah that he is holding Iqama of UAE from 2009, but did not mentioned it in his nomination papers, he is not Sadiq and Ameen.

The petitioner started in his plea that being employed by a foreign company and being a full-time salaried employee, the minister at the same time was also holding a high office and constituted a material, patent and permanent conflict of interest.

Previously, a plea was filed to disqualify former home minster Soahil Anwar Siyal for allegedly holding iqama, that was filed by his political rival, Allah Bux Unnar.