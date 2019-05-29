Share:

ISLAMABAD - In connection with ongoing anti-encroachment drive, Capital Development Authority, ICT Administration and National Highways Authority conducted a combined operation at Bahra Khau along the Murree Road and removed several illegal encroachments from the vicinity.

During this operation, conducted from Dhok Jelani to Hafiz Kee Juhgee Stop, encroachments including handcarts and stalls were removed from the area. These encroachments were not only affecting traffic flow but also disturbing pedestrian movement in the vicinity.

Moreover, tourists using Muree Road to approach the Murree hill station had to face difficulties due to these encroachments and were the main cause of traffic jam in the area.