ISLAMABAD - Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. During the meeting, matters related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region were discussed, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations directorate.

It said management of Pak-Afghan border and prospects for peace with particular emphasis on reconciliation process in Afghanistan was also discussed.