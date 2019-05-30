Share:

SIALKOT - As many as 12 people have lost their lives at gateless railway crossing near Uggoki railway station during the last one year (from May 2018 to May 2019).

Locals have strongly protested against the negligence of Pakistan Railways (PR) for not establishing a gate at the railway crossing.

They also staged a protest near Uggoki Railway Station, followed by the death of local trader Salamat Ali and his minor son Hammad (9) at the very railway crossing. The protesting people were carrying banners and placards. They also chanted slogans and demanding that railway authorities install a gate at the level crossing.

INDIAN MADE HEAVY

MORTAR SHELL DEFUSED

The bomb disposal squad defused a high intensity Indian-made heavy mortar shell found in local fields in bordering village Lakhnour-Chak Amro, in Shakargarh Sector of Sialkot Working Boundary.

According to police, locals found the shell and informed them. The bomb disposal squad was then called in which defused it. The police added that the mortal shell was Indian made, weighing 18 pounds.

It is to be noted that the bomb disposal squad had defused two such Indian made heavy mortar shells found in local fields in far off bordering village Lehri along Zafarwal-Shakargarh Sector of Sialkot Working Boundary on Sunday.

Police officials added that all these shells were fired by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in mortar shelling on border villages along Sialkot Working Boundary in 2018. The mortar shells, however, did not explode.