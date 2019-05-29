Share:

KARACHI-Multi-talented actor and singer, Junaid Khan , who has been ruling our television screens giving us back-to-back blockbuster projects including Kamzarf, Silsilay and Ishq Tamasha to name a few, has just signed a project with Hira Mani - his hit costar from the 2017 blockbuster serial Sun Yaara.

Titled “Makafaat”, the serial will see Junaid in a lead role alongside Hira Mani, and is being produced under the banner of Mastermind Productions.

Directed by Ahmed Kamran, the serial boasts a stellar cast, including Atiqa Odho, Ali Ansari, and Marium Nafees along with Junaid Khan .

“I am extremely excited about this project, because not only does the character I am playing has various dimensions, but I am also going to be back on screen with Hira (Mani) who is not only great fun to work with, but someone my fans enjoy seeing me on screen with,” Junaid Khan remarked when talking about his new project.

Shoot for Makafaat will begin after Eidul Azha in Karachi, but there is a major part of the serial that will be shot in Europe as well.