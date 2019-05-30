Share:

Lahore - The LHC chief justice has constituted a new two-judge bench to decide bail petition of PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz.

The bench comprising Justices Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Waheed Khan will take up the matter on June 3.

Hamza had expressed reservations about the bench that was earlier hearing the bail petition.

The PML-N leader is seeking bail before arrest in money laundering, Saaf Pani and Ramazan Sugar mills references. The court has ordered the relevant authorities not to arrest him till the decision on his petition.

Meanwhile, a Lahore High Court judge referred the petition challenging the appointment of Javed Iqbal as NAB chairman to the same bench which deals with such petitions.

The petition was moved by senior lawyer AK Dogar who argues that the president had not followed the constitutional procedure while making the impugned appointment. He has sought removal of the appointee. The decision to refer the matter to another bench was taken by Justice Shahid Waheed.

PML-N leader skips NAB appearance

Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday failed to appear before a joint investigation team of the Lahore NAB in connection with cases of money laundering and assets beyond means.

The Lahore NAB summoned the PMLN leader to appear before a joint investigation team to respond to allegations of money laundering. He was called to reach NAB offices before 9:30am but he did not turn up on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the Lahore High Court on Wednesday constituted a new two-judge bench to hear the bail petitions of Hamza Shehbaz in three different cases. The bench comprising Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Shahid Waheed Khan will hear the petitions of the PML-N leader in Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani and assets beyond means cases on June 3.

On Tuesday, the earlier bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi referred the petitions to the LHC chief justice for forming another bench after Hamza expressed distrust.