LAHORE - The Paragon Housing Society has approached the Lahore High Court against the freezing of its accounts under a decision of the accountability court.

The Society says because of the freezing of accounts it is facing a number of problems and is not in a position to pay salaries to its employees.

The petition seeks unfreezing of the accounts and annulment of the accountability court decision.

Meanwhile, Khwaja Saad Rafiq and his brother Salman, under arrest on account of Paragon Housing Society scam have sought bail from the Lahore High Court.

The bench hearing the matter asked their lawyer if the petitioners had confidence in the bench, to which he answered in the affirmative.

The question was relevant as Hamza Shehbaz had expressed no-trust in the same bench only a day before.

The bench asked the lawyer that his clients should think once again before answering the question about the trust or otherwise. They repeated the same reply. Thereupon, the bench adjourned the bail matter till June 18.