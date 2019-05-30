Share:

MIRPUR : A local woman sustained serious injuries as a result of unprovoked firing by the Indian army from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Rawalakot sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, official sources said. “Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing in Rawalakot sector along LoC targeting civil population,” an ISPR press release issued on Wednesday said. “Safina Bibi, resident of Village Mandhar got injured and evacuated to nearby medical facility for necessary treatment,” it added.