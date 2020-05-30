Share:

ATTOCK - Two persons died in two different incidents in various parts of Attock district on Friday. In first incident, a man was tortured to death by his son in law with the help of his companions in village Buraj in limits of Fatehjang Police station on Friday. SaqibShahzad reported to Police that his father Liaquat Ali went to his son in law’s house for inviting him to a ceremony where theyexchanged harsh words over some family issues and out of rage Nisar along with his other accomplices beat him to death. Separately, a teenaged boy drowned in Ghazi Brotha water channel in Hazrotehsil of Attock on Friday. Rescue 1122 sources said that 19 years old Babar Khan- a resident of Sheenka village went to a water channel to beat the heat where he lost his balance and drowned. Respective police registered two separate cases and started further investigation.