PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on In­formation and Public Rela­tions Ajmal Wazir has said that 81,824 passengers have arrived at Bacha Khan Inter­national Airport Peshawar on 478 regular flights which were regularly screened for coronavirus.

He said this while briefing media at the Bacha Khan In­ternational Airport Pesha­war flight operations here on Friday.

The advisor visited the air­port on the special instruc­tions of Chief Minister Mah­mood Khan and reviewed the arrangements regarding corona.

He said that a total of 4675 passengers arrived on 23 special flights between April 15 to May 28. On spe­cial flights, 727 people test­ed positive for corona vi­rus out of which 246 people were from other provinces while 481 people were KP residents.

Immigrants from Dubai, Malaysia and other countries continue to arrive.

On this occasion, Ajmal Wazir said that 15 doctors, 8 nurses and 24 paramedi­cal staff of the health depart­ment were deployed at the airport to perform their du­ties round the clock. He said that all government guide­lines were being imple­mented at the airport. He in­formed that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had request­ed the Prime Minister Imran Khan to repatriate overseas Pakistanis from the province upon which the flight opera­tion was started.

While talking about the re­cent plane crash in Karachi, he said that the entire na­tion was saddened by the ac­cident and a transparent in­vestigation was underway adding that the report will be made public as soon as the investigation was com­pleted.

While talking about the lockdown, Ajmal Wazir said people have to be protect­ed from corona virus in any case adding the government had relaxed the lockdown in view of the problems being faced by the working class.

Appreciating the services of doctors, medical staff and other frontline workers, the Advisor said that despite the lack of resources, the ser­vices rendered by doctors and medical staff are appre­ciated

KP CM URGES MASSES TO FOLLOW CORONA SOPS

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Chief Minister Mah­mood Khan has said that like in other parts of the country, fresh cases of COVID-19 are increasing day by day in the province as well; and urged the public to strictly follow precautionary measures in or­der to make themselves and others safe from the virus.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister appealed to the public to realize the sensitivity of the issue and be careful in their day-to-day matters and social be­haviour.

He advised the citizens to re­strict themselves to their hous­es, avoid crowding in markets and other public places and to strictly follow the principles of social distancing.