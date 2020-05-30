PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that 81,824 passengers have arrived at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar on 478 regular flights which were regularly screened for coronavirus.
He said this while briefing media at the Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar flight operations here on Friday.
The advisor visited the airport on the special instructions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and reviewed the arrangements regarding corona.
He said that a total of 4675 passengers arrived on 23 special flights between April 15 to May 28. On special flights, 727 people tested positive for corona virus out of which 246 people were from other provinces while 481 people were KP residents.
Immigrants from Dubai, Malaysia and other countries continue to arrive.
On this occasion, Ajmal Wazir said that 15 doctors, 8 nurses and 24 paramedical staff of the health department were deployed at the airport to perform their duties round the clock. He said that all government guidelines were being implemented at the airport. He informed that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had requested the Prime Minister Imran Khan to repatriate overseas Pakistanis from the province upon which the flight operation was started.
While talking about the recent plane crash in Karachi, he said that the entire nation was saddened by the accident and a transparent investigation was underway adding that the report will be made public as soon as the investigation was completed.
While talking about the lockdown, Ajmal Wazir said people have to be protected from corona virus in any case adding the government had relaxed the lockdown in view of the problems being faced by the working class.
Appreciating the services of doctors, medical staff and other frontline workers, the Advisor said that despite the lack of resources, the services rendered by doctors and medical staff are appreciated
KP CM URGES MASSES TO FOLLOW CORONA SOPS
Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that like in other parts of the country, fresh cases of COVID-19 are increasing day by day in the province as well; and urged the public to strictly follow precautionary measures in order to make themselves and others safe from the virus.
In a statement issued here, the chief minister appealed to the public to realize the sensitivity of the issue and be careful in their day-to-day matters and social behaviour.
He advised the citizens to restrict themselves to their houses, avoid crowding in markets and other public places and to strictly follow the principles of social distancing.