Rawalpindi-Another person died of novel coronavirus in Holy Family Hospital (HFH) on Friday bringing the death to 95 in district.

They said as many as 49 coronavirus patients were reported in government run hospitals of the garrison city while three patients got discharged from the hospitals after recovering from COVID-19.

According to details, Muhammad Sadiq, 68 years old, resident of Khyaban-e-Sir Syed, was brought to Holy Family Hospital on May 28 morning and he died late night.

The number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi district reached 2427 while 90 people died and 937 patients were discharged after recovery from Rawalpindi’s four main hospitals.

At present, 1400 confirmed patients are under treatment including 468 patients in four government run hospitals Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital and 932 patients were isolated in their houses as they had no symptoms of coronavirus.

The local administrations also kept 3106 persons in quarantines who had been close contacts of the confirmed patients including 2174 people had been isolated in their houses.

District health authority teams had been deployed to monitor the health of the people isolated in their houses.

Total 50 passengers tested positive and they had been kept in quarantines in Rawalpindi district. In last week, as many as 1554 passengers arrived in Rawalpindi’s quarantines at Fatima Jinnah Women University and Engineering University Taxila.

These passengers came from abroad through different flights and landed in New Islamabad Airport. Those who test negative would be discharged after three-day quarantine in the isolation centers.

“Health authorities conducted COVID-19 tests of 209 members of a preaching mission in last two months and found only two positive cases while 207 people tested negative. And, in four districts of Rawalpindi division, only two tested positive and 609 had no virus despite keeping them in isolation for two to three weeks,” said a senior official of health authority while talking to media men.

He said that the mostly people affected from the virus who had close contact from the people coming abroad. He said that people coming from different parts of the world spread the virus in their respective areas.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood told media that the number of patients in Rawalpindi is increasing as compared with other districts. He said that earlier, the patients reported from a few areas but now, the virus has spread in all the district and city areas.

He said that in Attock, 103 patients were reported while four died and 55 recovered from the disease. In Jhelum, 205 patients were reported while four died and 155 patients recovered and in Chakwal, 47 patients were reported while two patients died and 25 recovered.

He said that the district administration and health authority of Rawalpindi district had been directed to speed up the campaign to disinfect the hotspot areas where the patients were reported with coronavirus.