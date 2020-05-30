Share:

Bajaur - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Bajaur tribal district, Anwarzeb Khan, on Friday said that provincial government had approved a compensation package for the families of a deceased and wounded; who were came under the attack of two mortar shell fired in the hilly area of Salarzai region from Afghanistan two days ago.

The lawmaker made the announcement while taking to the families of victims and elders during his visit to the Gardaoo area to condole with them on the attack happened Wednesday evening.

The MPA who was accompanied by a group of party leaders inspected the two houses hit by the mortar shells, reportedly fired from Afghanistan’s Kunar province.

The MPA was briefed about the incident by the family members and elders. The MPA was appraised that besides the martyrdom of a person and injury of a youth, dozens of cattle were also killed in the mortar shell attack.

The provincial lawmaker strongly condemned the brutal attack on civilians and showed sympathy with the affected families.

The lawmaker also said that the KP Chief Minister had announced Rs 500,000 and Rs 250,000 compensation for the dead and wounded persons respectively.