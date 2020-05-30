Share:

Mardan - One more person died of corona virus in the district yesterday taking the death toll to 27 while 52 more people tested positive for corona virus during the last 24 hours, health sources said.

The sources added that 2,006 tests were conducted in the district so far out of them 1181 were tested negative. Around 240 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centers in the district.

The sources added that the number of patients at quarantine center is nil. A total of 38,471 people were screened in different parts of the district so far.

Meanwhile, the district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abid Wazir continued a crackdown against the shopkeepers, a press statement issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) office stated.

The district administration checked 235 shops, warning notices were issued to 46 shops while 24 people were arrested for violation of the lockdown and the exploitation of customers and overcharging the customers in different areas of the district and also sealed 4 shops.

The district administration imposed Rs 52,000 fine on 31 different shopkeepers for violation of lockdown and the exploitation of customers. The district administration also requested the public to avoid leaving homes unnecessarily.