HANGU - Family members and relatives of a student, who was shot dead in a police encounter, staged protest on Friday alleging that the encounter was a fake one.

Blocking the main road in Hangu Bazaar, the protesters said that Muhammad Naseem was already under-arrest and was killed in a fake encounter on Friday.

Later, Hangu DPO Shahid Ahmed Khan and Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad along with a local lawmaker assured to investigate the incident and convinced the protesters to reopen the road and disperse.

The protesters were told that Naseem was killed in an encounter with Kohat Police who had lodged cases against him.