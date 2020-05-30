Share:

Rawalpindi-The armed gang of robbers, dacoits and auto-theft gang have deprived scores of citizens of gold ornaments, cash, mobile phones, and electronic appliances.

They added the outlaws played havoc with the citizens during 88 strikes in various parts of district in the last 48 hours.

The horrific surge in street crime has created a wave a panic among the citizens while police appear to be helpless in controlling the surge in street crime or arresting the accused and recovering the looted items.

It has become impossible for women and young girls to walk freely on roads and in streets or shop in markets as the armed dacoits are targeting them continuously, something seeking strong attention of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab ShohaibDastagir and Chief Minister Punjab SardarUsmanBuzdar.

A gang of unidentified dacoits having sophisticated weapons in their hands intercepted Sehrish Naz in area of Police Station Waris Khan and robbed her of a bag containing Rs 25000 cash and mobile phone.

A female namely NimraZulfiqar reported to officials of PS SaddarBairooni that unknown dacoits snatched her mobile phone on gunpoint and fled.

Another woman Iramfell prey to the street criminals who deprived her of mobile phone on gunpoint in the jurisdiction of PS New Town. Dacoits also intercepted Sonia in area of PS Westridge and snatched her mobile phone. Mrs Ali Raza was also stopped by dacoits on gunpoint and snatched mobile phone in limits of PS Gujar Khan.

Likewise, the male citizens were also on hit list of street criminals as Ahsan lodged complaint with PS Pirwadhai that dacoits took away his mobile phone. Another man Amir reported PS RattaAmral that dacoits snatched two mobile phones and Rs 12000 cash from him on gunpoint and managed to flee.

In jurisdictions of police stations Pirwadhai and Naseerabad, street criminals also snatched mobile phones and cash from two Kabir and Tayyab. A gang of armed robbers walked in the ship of Amin UlHaq in Taxila and looted Rs 35000 and two mobile phones.

Following the footprints of dacoits, the robbers have also been on looting spree as a gang of robbers stormed into house of Ishtiaq located in area of PS Westridge and made off with gold ornaments and camera. Robbers also mugged gold jewellery, mobile and cash from house of Jamshed in limits of PS Naseerabad.

A citizen Mumtaz told PS Pirwadhai that robbers took away his two cows and a calf.

Unknown thieves smashed the lock of car of Bashir in precinct of PS Waris Khan and stolen Rs 15000 and gold ornaments