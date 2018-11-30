Share:

Lahore - Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheeruddin said the government wanted to make CPD a world-class training institution for prosecutors aimed at research and professional development for the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service and its criminal justice system partners.

He said Centre for Professional Development (CPD) has already conducted 12 training courses and imparted training to 278 prosecutors since the inception of PTI government. Presiding over a meeting at the CPD here on Thursday, he said that prosecution independence of the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service (PCPS) would be ensured so that an effective and efficient service for the prosecution of criminal cases be provided to the citizens. Chaudhary Zaheer said that human resource was the most valuable asset of any organization. Training and capacity building of human resource was one of most vital segments of professional grooming and appropriate functioning of a department, he added. The minister said that the provision of contemporary training was necessary to produce confident, professional and effective criminal prosecutors.

He emphasized the CPD to pro-actively identify prosecutors’ training requirements with possible solutions and work with partners across the criminal justice system to make Pakistan a safer place for its citizens.

He said that the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service should utilize all modern methodologies while providing high quality training to the prosecutors.

The Director CPD, Jahangir Chaudhary, informed the meeting that the Prosecution Department had signed a tripartite MoU with Punjab Police and GIZ for skills enhancement of prosecutors.