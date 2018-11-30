Share:

ISLAMABAD - Breakdown in National Savings Centre software resulted in massive loss to the centre as no banking transaction could be made across hundreds of branches throughout the country.

The system failure on one hand exposed the inefficiency on part of the top bosses of the National Saving Centre while resulted in inconvenience to thousands of customers who waited for hours to see the restoration of the system which could not be managed till late evening.

A retired government servant, who had deposited money with National Saving Centre Islamabad branch informed The Nation that for whole day he was kept waiting for several hours and then at around 2.00pm he was informed by the manager that the IT staff could not fix up the problem in the system so they would not be able to entertain his request.

He further informed that several dozen customers also waited for several hours but could not be provided with profit on their accounts and they were all asked to come on tomorrow as the software system could not be restored.

When contacted officials in National Saving Centre confirmed the fault in the software system of the saving centre due to which the functioning was paralyzed across the country.

The sources in the department informed that the suspension in the functioning had caused loss of millions to the NSC as none of the branch across the country could function due to system failure.

It is pertinent to mention here that the process of computerisation of National Saving Centre started in 2004 but still the system could not be fully computerised and the paperwork is going on side by side.