Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Thursday set up cleanliness awareness camp in connection with “Clean and Green Campaign” at Lahore Zoo and distributed awareness pamphlets and waste bags among the visitors. On the occasion, LWMC Managing Director Farrukh Qayyum Butt said the company was taking steps to make Data Ganj Bakhsh Town a model town. He also appealed the people to extend their cooperation for ensuring cleanliness in the city. LWMC General Manager Operations Sohail Anwer Malik said,” cleanliness of the city is our top priority and the department is following zero tolerance policy in this regard.” LWMC Manager Communication Jamil Khawar said that the company was actively participating in “Clean and Green Campaign” while the students of schools and colleges were also being made part of the campaign. He said that LWMC was organizing cleanliness awareness campaign in schools, commercial markets and residential areas on regular basis. Strict action would be taken against those littering garbage, he added. A walk was also arranged in Lahore Zoo in connection with “Clean and Green Campaign.