GUJRANWALA - The administration will ensure all necessary measures to turn Gujranwala into a modern city of Punjab, and all available resources will be utilized for the purpose.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rai Manzoor Hussain during a media talk at his office here the other day.

He said that the city the administration would make the city neat and clean, adding that the role of journalist community was a requisite to help the administration become acquaint with citizens’ problems so that necessary steps could be taken to provide relief to the citizens.

The DC said that the people of Gujranwala would be provided with modern health and education facilities, adding that any lethargy or incompetence on the part of officials would not be tolerated.

He stated that he had devoted his full attention and energy to bringing about an improvement to the life standards of the people through provision of healthy atmosphere.

He added that officers of Waste Management Company had been directed to dispose of garbage from the city roads and streets on a daily-basis. “The officers have also been directed to create awareness among the citizens to keep the city neat and clean,” he said, adding that the administration would not compromise any lapse in maintaining law and order.

“Those involved in any kind of law violation will be dealt with iron hands,” he warned, and urging the Ulema to create brotherhood and religious harmony in the society.