LAHORE - The visiting Nepalese women hockey team beat Punjab junior team 1-0 in an exhibition match here on Thursday at the National Hockey Stadium. The match was organised by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Women Wing to pay tribute to the late Parveen Atif, the first president of PHF Women Wing. Madhu scored the match-winning goal from the visitors. Parveen Atif, who died recently, was among the pioneers of women hockey in Pakistan. As the first president of PHF’s Women Wing, she organised many domestic events. Foreign women national teams -- Ireland, Malaysia and China -- toured Pakistan for the first time during her tenure. She also worked hard for grooming female umpires and technical officials. She also held an office in the Asian Hockey Federation. She was wife of late Brig (R) MH Atif.–Staff Reporter