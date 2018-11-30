Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rawalpindi and Hyderabad moved into the final of All Pakistan Inter Board Girls Netball Championship on Thursday here at Pakistan Sports Complex. ISWA Netball Club Chairman Iqbal Hussnain was the chief guest on the occasion. In first semifinal, Hyderabad outclassed Islamabad by 12-5. Sohba and Sunam scored 8 and 4 goals for Hyderabad while Faaria Mushtaq and Amna Rohi scored 3 and 2 goals for Islamabad. Rawalpindi beat Lahore 16-11 in the second semifinal. Madhia Muzafar and Nymra scored 9 and 7 goals for Rawalpindi while Eman Mehmood and Syeda Alia scored 9 and 2 goals for Lahore. The final will be played today (Friday). A total of eight board teams are taking part in the championship including Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Bannu, Lahore, Sahiwal, Mardan and Islamabad.–Staff Reporter